CCIDA Approves Loan To Purchase Ivory Acres Weddings

Ivory Acres Wedding

A $108,000 loan has been approved to be used for the purchase of Ivory Acres Weddings in Frewsburg.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board approved the 15-year loan at 4% interest for Ivory Acres LLC, owned by Stephen Bogart, Kristi Bogart, Matthew Barie, and Renae Barie.

Ivory Acres is a barn wedding and event venue. It is a 10-acre property that is equipped with a 1900s barn, wheelchair accessible restrooms, changing suites, reception space, dance floor, bar, balcony, and a preparation area for caterers.

