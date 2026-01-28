WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

CCIDA Approves PILOT, Incentives For Redevelopment Of Former TLC-Lakeshore Hospital

Proposed entryway renderings for New York Medical Center at the former TLC-Lakeshore Hospital in Irving

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has approved a 15-year PILOT and other tax incentives for the redevelopment project involving the former TLC-Lakeshore Hospital in Irving.

The IDA Board on Tuesday approved the financial incentives for Main Rd Med Group, LLC to redevelop the former hospital into a health care facility which will provide behavioral health and addiction recovery services, as well as other medical offices and commercial/retail space. The hospital has been vacant since its closure in 2020.

The project includes the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the 173,000 square-foot facility, which sits on 32.9 acres at 845 Main Rd. (Route 20) at a cost of just over $42 Million. Main Rd Med Group recently acquired the property from Brooks-TLC and will lease the facility as a medical office building to New York Medical Center. Once the project is completed, it will provide an estimated 180 beds, making it a behavioral health center for Western New York. It is also expected to create an estimated 300 permanent healthcare-related jobs within three years of completion, along with 121 temporary construction jobs.

The incentives approved by the IDA Board include a 15-year, adaptive reuse payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) incentive, along with a sales tax abatement and mortgage tax exemption. The PILOT will produce payments to the affected taxing jurisdiction, over the life of the project, in an amount of $2,467,388.

With the approval by the CCIDA Board, and pending the NYS Certificate of Need, the Main Rd Med project is estimated for completion by July 2028.

