CCIDA Assisted in $164 Million in New Investment, 314 New Jobs in 2021

Chautauqua County had $164 million in new investment, 314 new jobs, and 1,752 retained jobs in 2021 due to assistance from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Those were highlights presented in the 2021 annual report for the IDA by IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise to the IDA Board Tuesday.

Geise said the CCIDA Board approved nearly 50 projects in 2021. These projects included incentives for the $13 million Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store in Ripley; $18 million for Webb’s Chautauqua Resort in Mayville; $41 million for Americold Freezer in Dunkirk; and $11.6 million for the redevelopment of the former Welch’s Headquarter Building in the Village of Westfield.

The IDA board also approved the securitization of $4.6 million dollars in loan and grant funding for Jamestown Container Corporation and Jamestown Advanced Products as well as the sale of CCIDA-owned land for the purpose of developing a new YMCA facility on Harrison Street in Jamestown.

The CCIDA also approved Cares Act Loan funding for 25 businesses throughout Chautauqua County in the amount of approximately $5 Million.

Looking ahead to this year, Geise said the IDA hopes to acquire parcels to turn into shovel-ready sites, activate key vacant buildings including the Furniture Mart Building on West Second and Washington Streets; and continuing working with the City of Dunkirk, state and NRG in getting the NRG facility back into productive use.