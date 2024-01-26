CCIDA Celebrates ‘Unprecedented’ Year in 2023

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency had an “unprecedented” year in 2023.

That’s according to IDA CEO Mark Geise while reporting out on the agency’s work last year at the monthly IDA board meeting.

Geise said the total investment in Chautauqua County last year was $842 million, nearly double what was invested in 2022. The IDA approved and/or assisted 34 projects, saw the creation of 574 permanent jobs, and the retention of 2,314 jobs.

Some of the key accomplishments of 2023 include the $452 million Cummins Engine internal expansion; $250 million Wells Ice Cream Plant expansion; the purchase and development of lithium-ion Battery Manufacturer Electrovaya ($42.5 million); acquisition of the Conagra/CCIDA Facility in Dunkirk by Refresco to create a Northeastern U.S. Distribution Center ($13 million); the creation of a Brownfield Remediation Revolving Loan Fund ($720,000); and the creation a $16 million Shovel-Ready Industrial Site in Ripley.

Geise said goals for this year include reactivating key properties located throughout the County including the Furniture Mart Building in Jamestown, Silver Creek School, Lakeshore Hospital, and Truck-Lite. He also hopes to continue to acquire large parcels of land for the expansion of shovel-ready site offerings; continue to work with the City of Dunkirk, the State, and NRG in getting the mothballed NRG facility back into productive use; and continue to work with ImmunityBio in getting the Dunkirk facility fully operational.

To view the full year-end report and 2024 work plan, visit ccida.com