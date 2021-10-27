WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

CCIDA Sells Harrison Street Property to Jamestown YMCA for New Facility

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has voted to sell property on Winsor and Harrison Streets to the Jamestown YMCA.

The Jamestown Y has plans to build a $26 million dollar facility to replace their current facility on East Fourth Street in downtown Jamestown.

The two parcels, owned by the IDA, are being sold for their assessed value of $29-thousand dollars. The space is 2.89 acres and is located on the north side of Harrison Street from Winsor Street to Pheonix Metal.

Amenities the Jamestown YMCA hopes to offer in the new facility include an indoor track, two pools, full-size gymnasium, a childcare center, and outdoor fields.

