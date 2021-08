A Celoron man has been sentenced for stealing from a local labor union. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced that 41-year old Scott Merritt will serve two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution totaling $50,850 dollars.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, who handled the case, said that between May 2011 and August 2018, Merritt was the treasurer of Ironworkers Local 470. As treasurer, he embezzled $50,850 in union funds to pay various personal expenses.