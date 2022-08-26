Celtic Festival and Gathering of the Clans in Mayville this Weekend

The Celtic Festival and Gathering of the Clans takes place in Mayville this weekend.

The event will starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Lakeside Park. It will feature Scottish and Irish Dancers, beer and wine garden, and Celtic and craft vendors. It continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with pipe bands, Scottish Heavy Athletes competition, Celtic music, and vendors.

Admission on Friday is a $5 donation and admission for Saturday is a $15 donation for the general public, $10 for seniors, and free for children ages 13 and under.

For more information, call (814) 323-7360.