WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / César Franck Organ Series Continues at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

César Franck Organ Series Continues at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

By Leave a Comment

Ron McEntire

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting the third in a series of organ concerts featuring the works of composer, César Franck.

Organist Ron McEntire will perform tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the church. The performance will feature Franck’s “Fantasie in A Major,” “Cantabile,” and “Pièce Héroïque.”

This year is the 200th anniversary of Franck’s birth (1822-1890). He originated the “romantic, symphonic organ” style of playing.

Light refreshments will be offered following the conclusion of the concert. All donations go to the continued care of the church organ.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.