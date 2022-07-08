César Franck Organ Series Continues at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting the third in a series of organ concerts featuring the works of composer, César Franck.

Organist Ron McEntire will perform tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the church. The performance will feature Franck’s “Fantasie in A Major,” “Cantabile,” and “Pièce Héroïque.”

This year is the 200th anniversary of Franck’s birth (1822-1890). He originated the “romantic, symphonic organ” style of playing.

Light refreshments will be offered following the conclusion of the concert. All donations go to the continued care of the church organ.