Chadakoin Adventure Trail Community Build Set for Saturday

The community build of the Chadakoin Adventure Trail is set to take place this Saturday, June 5th. Parks Manager Dan Stone said the path will go from Love Elementary School to 10th and Lafayette Streets at Jackson-Taylor Park, “There’s different animal footprints that’ll be painted into sidewalk blocks along the trail that’ll lead from Love School down into the Park. And then we’ll have the pollinator gardens identifying the different species of birds and animals that benefit from those plants.”

Stone said the pollinator gardens also will have a stump jump area the uses repurposed wood from the West Third Street Oak trees that had to be cut down in December.

He said people interested in helping out with the community build should come to the large pavilion at Jackson-Taylor Park at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, “We’ve got a couple hundred cubic yards of wood chips that we’ll be spreading in the playground and then into the planting area once the plants are in the ground.”

A memorial honoring former City Council member Vickye James will be placed in the nature play area. James, who led the community group to build a new playground at Jackson-Taylor Park, died in March.

Stone said the build had been planned for an earlier date until the pandemic interrupted those plans.

The Chadakoin Adventure Trail is being funded through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and KaBoom‘s “Built To Play” initiative.

Another park project that got put on hold by the pandemic is being readied for construction. Stone said the playground installation for Lillian Dickson Park will take place in July, “The week of July 12th we’ll be doing our initial dig and start removing some of the old material out of there. And then that Saturday, July 17th we’ll be holding the Community Build day to actually put the playground together.”

Stone said the playground is for children ages 5 to 12. He added a new swing set will be installed at the park as well.