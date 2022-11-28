WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chadakoin River Basin Receives $361,000 in ESD Grants

CCIDA CEO, Deputy County Executive Mark Geise and Chautauqua County Partnership Economic Development Specialist Kristy Kathman Show Proposed Upgrades to Chadakoin River Basin (October 5, 2021)

An initiative to increase public access and encourage economic activity around the Chadakoin River has received $361,00 in state funding.

The City of Jamestown received the funding from Empire State Development for the Chadakoin River Basin Activation Initiative. The City had initially only requested $301,000.

The monies will be used to make enhancements to the north shore of the Basin including a signature garden, mural, tiered seating space, and place-making items. The south shore will see the addition of a kayak launch, dock, and welcome center for visitors.

The city had two consolidated funding applications that did not recieve funding in this eleventh round of ESD grants. Those included a $361,473 request for the Chadakoin River West Brownfield Opportunity Area project and a request for $20,000 so the City can enter into the New York Main Street Program.

The Village of Sherman also was approved funding by ESD, receiving $358,283 to assist in the renovation of commercial and mixed-use buildings in the historic downtown commercial core on East & West Main Street.

