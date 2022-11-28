Chadakoin River Basin Receives $361,000 in ESD Grants

An initiative to increase public access and encourage economic activity around the Chadakoin River has received $361,00 in state funding.

The City of Jamestown received the funding from Empire State Development for the Chadakoin River Basin Activation Initiative. The City had initially only requested $301,000.

The monies will be used to make enhancements to the north shore of the Basin including a signature garden, mural, tiered seating space, and place-making items. The south shore will see the addition of a kayak launch, dock, and welcome center for visitors.

The city had two consolidated funding applications that did not recieve funding in this eleventh round of ESD grants. Those included a $361,473 request for the Chadakoin River West Brownfield Opportunity Area project and a request for $20,000 so the City can enter into the New York Main Street Program.

The Village of Sherman also was approved funding by ESD, receiving $358,283 to assist in the renovation of commercial and mixed-use buildings in the historic downtown commercial core on East & West Main Street.