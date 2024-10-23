Change of Venue Motion Denied in Matar Trial

The Defense for Hadi Matar has lost a request for a change of venue for the trial.

The Fourth Appellate Division of NYS on Thursday denied change of venue motion in the People v. Hadi Matar. At this time, the court has not set a new trial date.

The trial for the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie before he was to speak at Chautauqua Institution in August 2022 had been delayed from starting last week Tuesday due to that motion.

Matar is charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in that incident.