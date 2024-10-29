Chadakoin River Business Plan Receives Award

The Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan has received a ‘Best Practice’ award from the American Planning Association New York Upstate Chapter.

The award was presented to the numerous individuals involved with developing the plan during the chapter’s annual meeting in Ithaca earlier this month.

The Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan was designed as an easy-to-deploy blueprint for the development of the City of Jamestown’s river corridor as a unique and vibrant destination that capitalizes upon existing assets, identifies important public improvements, increases the amount of activity while improving quality of life, and leverages future investments. Armed with a clear understanding of the existing conditions, the plan proposes a series of individual activities – varied in nature – but all designed to enhance the Chadakoin corridor as a vibrant urban waterway with exceptional recreational and ecotourism opportunities. It was completed in the spring of 2021.

The concept to develop the plan as a “business strategy” is the result of the public-private collaboration between a variety of stakeholders, including the City of Jamestown, Gebbie Foundation, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) /Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and several Jamestown-based businesses.

The core group that worked on completing the plan included the City of Jamestown, Gebbie Foundation, CCIDA, Chautauqua County Planning & Development, CCPEG, C&S Companies, and the Harrison Studio.

The APA New York Upstate Chapter’s “Best Practice” award is given annually to a specific planning tool, practice, program, project, or process in New York State. The award emphasizes results and demonstrates how innovative and state-of-the-art planning methods and practices help to create communities of lasting value.

The plan has been used to leverage grants and funding commitments including a Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program award of $1,280,661, an Empire State Development capital grant in the amount of $361,000, $50,000 from CCPEG, and an allocation of ARPA funding from the City of Jamestown.

Funds will advance a first phase of improvements to the Chadakoin River Basin area including enhancements to the north shore of the Basin that involve a signature garden, mural, tiered seating space, and placemaking items. On the south shore a kayak launch, dock, and welcome kiosk will be installed. The City is currently out to bid on this phase of work and anticipates improvements getting underway in 2025.

The full Chadakoin River Business Plan can be found under the “Business Development” section of Chadakoin.org.