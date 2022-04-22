WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua, Brocton Receive Water Infrastructure Grants

The Town of Chautauqua and Village of Brocton each are receiving water infrastructure grants through the state Environmental Facilities Corporation.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the award of $638 million in grants to municipalities and public authorities across the state for projects that will protect public health or improve water quality.

The town of Chautauqua will receive $803,250 with the village of Brocton receiving $605,280.

State Senator George Borrello said, “Most of these communities have aged water systems that are 70 or 100-years old. Each year, residents are forced to endure water main breaks and outages that leaves them without water for days at a time in some cases. These breaks are not just a nuisance for residents, they also disable fire hydrants, endangering lives and property. These projects will have a lasting impact.”

