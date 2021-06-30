Chautauqua Chamber of Commerce Names Dan Heitzenrater as Next President-CEO

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced Daniel Heitzenrater has been hired as the next President/CEO of the Chamber.

Chamber Board President Fred Johnson said, “As the key Executive Assistant for the last three of our County Executives, Dan is both intimately acquainted with the details that make up the business environment of Chautauqua County and also with a strategic level County-wide perspective on the issues and opportunities facing us as we go forward. We had several excellent candidates for this position. We conducted an extensive search and executed a thorough process to ultimately hire Dan.”

Heitzenrater replaces Todd Tranum who previously had announced his retirement for the position.