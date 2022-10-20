Chautauqua Co. Soil and Water Conservation District Receives $353k Grant to Help Farms

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District has received nearly $354,000 for two projects to help farms protect clean water.

The funding through the State’s Agricultural Non-point Source Abatement and Control program will support agricultural water quality conservation projects, enhance water quality in priority watersheds, and protect the environment.

Soil and Water received $149,007 to help a farm in the Allegany River – French Creek Watershed. This project will implement best management practice systems for its waste storage facility and livestock heavy use area protection. It also will reduce the potential of nutrient leaching to surface and ground water sources. The project also will address a high priority watershed to reduce the potential impacts of agricultural non-point source pollution on sensitive streams and ground water resources.

$204,920 will go toward work with a farm in the Allegany River – Upper Little Brokenstraw Creek/Chautauqua Lake Watershed. Soil and Water will work with the farm to implement a waste storage facility that will provide total collection of leachate and runoff from farm feed storage. The project also will work to prevent potential nutrient runoff to a classified trout stream. And they will address a high priority watershed to reduce the potential impacts of agricultural non-point source pollution on sensitive streams and ground water resources.