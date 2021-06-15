Chautauqua County Awarded $165,857 in Emergency Response Funds

Chautauqua County has been awarded $165,857 from the state to support emergency response operations. The funding comes from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. It will allow the County to make improvements to their 911 response and emergency service dispatch operations.

A release from Governor Cuomo‘s office said the annual grant allows for state reimbursement to counties for eligible public safety call-taking and dispatching expenses. All counties and New York City can apply to receive grant funds, and all chose to participate in the program this year.