Chautauqua County Awarded $250,000 To Advance Housing Development

Chautauqua County has been awarded $250,000 to advance housing development.

The funding through New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Technical Assistance to Grow Pro-Housing Communities will help build upon the Chautauqua County Housing Market Assessment and Development Strategy which identified the creation of a healthy and well-functioning housing market as critical to the vibrancy of local communities, the well-being of residents, and the County’s future economic development.

Through the grant, the County will undertake a coordinated program of technical assistance and pre-development activities focused on municipalities participating in New York State’s Pro-Housing Communities program. Activities will include identifying and marketing potential housing development sites, funding pre-development work, analyzing zoning and regulatory barriers, engaging municipalities and other stakeholders, and connecting development opportunities with the private sector.

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) and its public-private economic development collaborative, the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) will serve as a key implementation partner, leading pre-development activities, developer engagement, project management, and stakeholder outreach. CREDC will receive $165,000 of the $250,000 grant as a subrecipient to carry out these activities.

A major focus of the initiative will be moving beyond planning to identify specific development opportunities and complete the early work necessary to make those projects more attractive and feasible for private investment. The County and CREDC will also engage the development community directly, including through a developer forum, to showcase opportunities and better understand the factors influencing housing investment in Chautauqua County.

The initiative will complement the County Department of Planning and Development’s ongoing efforts to encourage and assist additional cities, towns, and villages in pursuing certification through New York State’s Pro-Housing Communities Program. While counties themselves are not eligible for Pro-Housing Community certification, Chautauqua County intends to take a countywide leadership role in supporting the program and helping interested municipalities navigate the certification process.

Pro-Housing certification has also taken on increased importance as New York State has tied eligibility for certain discretionary economic development funding programs to certification. A municipality’s certification status can therefore affect not only its own access to State resources, but also the eligibility of businesses, nonprofits, developers, and other organizations seeking certain State funding for projects located within that community.

The Chautauqua County Legislature will consider a resolution authorizing acceptance of the grant at its August Meeting. If you are a municipality that is interested in becoming a Pro-Housing Community, more information can be found on the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development’s website at: https://planningchautauqua.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Pro-Housing-Guide.pdf.