Chautauqua County Awarded $55,869 for Disaster Response Readiness

Chautauqua County has been awarded $55,869 to support disaster response readiness.

The funding by the Federal Emergency Management Agency was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response.

The funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.

To receive funding, counties must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards. Projects may focus on addressing efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer the funding on behalf of FEMA.

