Chautauqua County Awarded Over $500,000 in Federal Homeland Security, Counter-Terrorism, Emergency Preparedness Grants

Chautauqua County has been awarded over half a million dollars in federal Homeland Security, counter-terrorism, and emergency preparedness grants.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding for local municipalities and counties to enhance their public safety preparedness and response capabilities.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs. The programs Chautauqua County has received funding under include $170,713 from the State Homeland Security Program. This program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic disasters.

The county also received $53,300 from the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program. This grant provides critical funding to enhance cooperation and coordination between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies through the support of joint operations which are conducted along the northern border.

The county was awarded $105,550 through the Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program. This program focuses on the enhancement of Technical Rescue and USAR teams for local emergency responders who conduct search and rescue operations involving structural collapse, trench, confined space, and rope rescues.

Chautauqua County also received $85,000 to equip and train FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs.

The Chautauqua County HazMat Team will receive $90,700 through the Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program. The team can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update HazMat response plans.

And $15,000 was received from the Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program. Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrols aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities.