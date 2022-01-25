Chautauqua County Board of Elections Looking for Poll Workers

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections are looking for poll workers as part of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

Chautauqua County Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram are asking all registered voters for help during the June 28th Primary Election and November 8th General Election.

They said there are 49 poll sites in Chautauqua County with more than 400 poll workers hired each election.

Poll Workers are responsible for checking in voters, assisting with questions and overseeing the casting of ballots for each election. They are trained annually and it is a paid position. To be eligible, you must be a Chautauqua County registered voter. Torres said the County always needs Spanish Interpreters.

People who are interested can contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections by calling (716) 753-4580 or emailing vote@chqgov.com