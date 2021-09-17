Chautauqua County Board of Elections Looking for Poll Workers

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for Poll Workers for the November 2nd General Election.

Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said they have trained 361 Poll Workers for the election so far. The inspectors help staff 49 poll sites across the county.

Poll Workers are paid minimum wage of $12.50 per hour they work on Election Day, in addition to $25 for attending the mandatory annual training session. Poll Workers begin their day at 5AM sharp and will work until around 9:30PM. Shorter shifts are available at some poll sites.

Those who are interested in working on Election Day should call the Board of Elections at 753-4580 for further information.