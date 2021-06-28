Chautauqua County Board of Elections Opening Absentees Tuesday

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections will be opening Absentee ballots starting at 11am tomorrow.

Democratic Election Commissioner Luz Torres said no candidate has the opportunity of overcoming the deficit of their opponent.

The last day for absentee ballots to be delivered in person was Tuesday, June 22nd or they must have been postmarked by election day and be received at the Board of Elections no later than June 29th.

Republican Election Commissioner Brian Abram said, “Per New York State Election Law, the Board of Elections counts absentee ballots and adds them to the totals after every election.”