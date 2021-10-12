Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Community Members

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce recognized community members at its Annual Awards Banquet.

The awards are given to individuals and organizations for their service to the community and for their efforts to make the county a better place to live, work, and play.

Two Persons of the Year were recognized this year. One award was presented to Post-Journal and Observer Managing Editor John D’Agostino for his public work in journalism and his private efforts for numerous local non-profit organizations. National Comedy Center Vice President of Finance and Operations Rochelle Mole was recognized for her foundational role behind the scenes in developing and holding together during the pandemic two vital attractions in Chautauqua County – the National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

The Economic Development Award was presented to Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care for both its crucial care for patients and families and for its extraordinary fundraising and construction of the county’s first ever Hospice House, which is creating jobs.

Each of the six community Chambers of Commerce presented a Community Service Award. The Jamestown Community Chamber selected Lou Deppas for its Community Service Award for his long-time commitment to the community and especially his service on the Boards of Directors of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, Jamestown YMCA, and National Comedy Center.