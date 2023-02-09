Chautauqua County Community Health Assessment, Improvement Plan Released

The top community health issues and plans for how to solve them are included in the newly completed 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan for Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS), Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc., UPMC Chautauqua and Allegheny Health Network Westfield were part of a greater Chautauqua County Community Health Planning Team that completed the plan.

The Community Health Assessment is done in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Prevention Agenda.

The assessment researched data trends in Chautauqua County, compared data trends across New York State, and provided a plan for the upcoming years to improve public health concerns.

The top four family and/or community health issues identified as concerns in Chautauqua County’s Health Survey were:

– Medical health (heart disease – high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack; diabetes; obesity; cancer; asthma; chronic lung disease; chronic pain management; etc. (75.55%),

– Mental health (stress; anxiety; depression; suicide; etc.) (66.52%),

– Environmental safety (food/water, neighborhood; roadway; safe and clean housing; etc. (56.75%),

– And drug/alcohol use disorders (49.45%).

The top four suggestions that might help communities make healthy choices and changes identified in the Community Health Survey were:

– Having groups in the community that encourage healthy habits (physical activity, nutrition, stress reduction, diabetes prevention, fall prevention, quitting tobacco/nicotine, etc. (53.48%),

– Having safe areas to play and exercise in the community (51.86%),

– Having more healthy food choices at local convenience stores (48.79%),

– And getting information about how to make healthy changes from social media, internet, newspapers and TV (44.05%).

All hospitals and the County Health and Human Services Department have agreed to collaborate to address the Prevent Chronic Diseases priority area with a focus on Tobacco Prevention. They also plan to work to decrease the prevalence of tobacco use by adolescents.

The plan states they also will work collaboratively with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene in the area of Mental and Substance Use Disorders to prevent opioid deaths by increasing the availability and accessibility of Narcan.

Additionally, the County Health Department’s Environmental division will work to Promote a Healthy and Safe Environment by increasing the number of homes tested for radon and increasing educational efforts to increase blood lead testing rates.

And under the priority of “Promoting Healthy Women, Infants and Children” the group will focus on addressing the areas of perinatal and infant health (by increasing breastfeeding) and maternal and women’s health by enhancing collaboration with other programs, providers, agencies, and community members to address key social determinants of health that impact the health of women, infants, children, and families across the life course

More information about the New York State Prevention Agenda can be found at https://www.health.ny.gov/prevention/prevention_agenda/2019-2024/.

You can find the full 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan on Chautauqua County’s website: https://chqgov.com/health-and-human-services/Annual-Reports.