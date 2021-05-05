Chautauqua County Fair Canceled, Affects 4-H Youth Programs

The Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for a second summer. The Fair made the announcement on their Facebook page, citing community health and well-being with the COVID-19 situation.

Fair officials hope to bring the Fair back next year for July 18th through 24th, 2022.

The Fair, which has been taking place annually since 1881, has only been canceled for 3 years during World War Two when its grounds were used for a Prisoner of War Camp, and then for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the County Fair is having a financial impact on the Chautauqua County 4-H Youth program. Cornell Cooperative Extension sent a release saying the Fair is 4-H’s second largest fundraiser of the year since the snack bar it runs there typically supports nearly four months of programming

Cornell Cooperative Extension is now working on plans for a 4-H youth only project exhibition and livestock event. The goal is to give the youth an opportunity to finish an animal for market, showcase a breeding animal and hone their animal handling and showmanship skills. The event will be closed or very limited to the public.

C-C-E officials are also trying to determine whether the 4-H Annual Meat Animal Sale can take place as well. Anyone interested in donating to these programs may contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at (716) 664-9502 Ext 214.