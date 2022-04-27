Chautauqua County Fair Returns in July

The Chautauqua County Fair will be returning this summer after a two-year hiatus.

The County Fair announced on social media that this year’s fair will take place Tuesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 24. Amusement park rides will be returning as well.

County Executive PJ Wendel said he’s excited to see the event return, “People lose sight of what actually the Fair is all about. That’s really one of these last bastions of Americana that continue. That these are things that have gone on since the 1800s, relatively small, but the basic premise of the county fair is still there with the kids, 4-H, and agriculture.”

Tickets for the County Fair will go on sale mid June.