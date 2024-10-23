Chautauqua County Government To Hold Job Fair on Oct. 25

Chautauqua County Government will host its first Civil Service Job Fair on Friday, October 25.

The fair will offer prospective employees the chance to explore career opportunities in public service.

The event, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2 Academy St. in Mayville, will feature representatives from various county departments who will meet with attendees and provide information about available positions. County officials are encouraging those seeking work with competitive benefits to attend.

Attendees will have the chance to learn about the work Chautauqua County does to support public health, safety, infrastructure, and social services. In addition to career exploration, attendees will automatically be entered into a basket raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Free transportation to and from the job fair will be provided by CHQ Transit:

Jamestown to Mayville

– 3rd St. & Prendergast Ave.: 9:15 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:15 PM

– DMV on 3rd St.: 9:18 AM, 10:48 AM, 12:18 PM

– Hallock & Fairmount: 9:23 AM, 10:37 AM, 10:56 AM, 12:07 PM, 12:23 PM

– Chautauqua Mall: 9:36 AM, 10:24 AM, 11:06 AM, 11:54 AM, 12:36 PM

– Hogan’s Hut: 9:50 AM, 10:10 AM, 11:20 AM, 11:40 AM, 12:50 PM

– Academy St., Mayville (Location of Job Fair): 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM

Dunkirk to Mayville

– Dunkirk City Hall: 9:15 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:15 PM

– Fredonia Water St. Parking Lot: 9:25 AM, 10:35 AM, 10:55 AM, 12:05 PM, 12:25 PM

– Fairgrounds: 10:25 AM, 11:05 AM, 11:55 AM, 12:35 PM

– Westfield Elm St.: 9:45 AM, 10:15 AM, 11:15 AM, 11:45 AM, 12:45 PM

– Academy St., Mayville: 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM

For more details on employee benefits, including a full guide, visit chqgov.com/human-resources/benefits or email ConfidentialHR@chqgov.com.

For more information about current job openings, visit CHQGov.com/jobs.