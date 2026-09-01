Chautauqua County Has First Confirmed Case Of Measles In 30 Years

Chautauqua County has confirmed its first case of measles in 30 years.

The Chautauqua County Health Department announced that its a lab-confirmed case and that the department is working with the individual and appropriate health care partners to identify people who may have been exposed and provide guidance to those who may be at risk. They said more information will be shared if contact tracing identifies any known public exposures. Public health staff are also coordinating with local health care providers and New York State health officials to support a coordinated response.

The Health Department reminds residents that measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air. Individuals who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department for guidance.

If you develop symptoms that may be consistent with measles, call your health care provider before going to a medical office, urgent care or emergency department. Calling ahead allows health care staff to take appropriate precautions to protect other patients and staff.

The Health Department strongly encourages residents to make sure they are up to date on the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. Free MMR vaccination is widely available throughout the county and at the CCHD. Residents who are unsure of their vaccination status, do not have insurance, or are having difficulty accessing vaccination can contact CCHD at (716) 753-4491. A list of clinic sites can be found on their website at HealthyCHQ.com.

Individuals who cannot be vaccinated or who are not yet fully protected—including infants too young to be routinely vaccinated, pregnant persons, and certain individuals with medical conditions—are at greater risk if exposed to measles. These individuals and their caregivers should consider avoiding crowded public settings where they may be more likely to encounter someone who is infected, particularly while measles activity is present in the region.

Updates will be posted on HealthyCHQ.com which also will have additional measles cases, information and public health guidance.