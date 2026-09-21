City Council To Review Local Law To Abolish Strategic Planning & Partnerships Commission

Jamestown City Council will review a local law to abolish the City’s Strategic Planning and Partnerships Commission at its work session tonight.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund had previously said in March 2024 that she hoped to re-establish the Commission by the end of that year. The Commission has not met since February 2020.

Ecklund said in 2024 that the overall function of the commission needed to be addressed, “At the time that it left, there are some things in our Charter that I think are very specific in that they’re supposed to review budgets before city council before the mayor presents them, things like that. I honestly feel that as a city, the department heads and the comptroller should be working together all the time to make sure we’re on target for the budget that year we’re in.”

According to the City Charter, the Strategic Planning and Partnerships Commission is charged with considering, developing, and making recommendations for strategic initiatives to the City Council and other organizations within the greater Jamestown area with respect to issues involving economics, the quality of life, equity and opportunity and to develop and establish community-wide goals and objectives for the future and to make recommendations to the City Council and other organizations within the greater Jamestown area to accomplish such goals and objectives.

Council also will review a proposed ordinance that addresses abandoned shopping carts. The ordinance would establish a framework for addressing the removal, abandonment, recovery, storage, and enforcement of the carts. The Department of Development anticipates bringing the ordinance back to Council in October for formal approval.

At the beginning of the work session will be a presentation on the City’s 2025 Audit by representatives from Drescher & Malecki. Representatives from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities also will speak about the creation of the Digital Infrastructure Division.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.