TRC To Present ’25 Prospect Street’ At The Reg

The Resource Center will present the film, 25 Prospect Street, at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on September 23.

The film is about the challenges and triumphs of operating a movie theater that provides jobs for people with disabilities.

The free screening will take place at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23.

25 Prospect Street shares the story of the Prospector, a non-profit movie theater in Connecticut with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through meaningful employment. About 75 percent of the theater’s workforce self-identifies as having a disability.

The Resource Center is bringing the documentary to Jamestown in partnership with ReelAbilities, a non-profit exhibitor of disability-focused cinema. As part of the evening, attendees are invited to stay after the movie ends for an open discussion about the film.

This marks the 10th time The Resource Center has brought films about people with disabilities to The Reg. The previous film festivals featured a series of short movies about the experiences of people with disabilities. This year’s offering is a single, feature-length film that runs 100 minutes.

Admission to the movie is free thanks to a grant from Filling the Gap, Inc., which works with The Resource Center to improve the lives of people with disabilities in Chautauqua County. Money for the grant came from The Resource Center Laurel Run Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The movie also is made possible thanks to support from corporate sponsors Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Kinetic and Fenton.

The Resource Center also will be conducting a membership drive before the film begins. People who become TRC members at the event, as well as attendees who already are members, will be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information about the film, phone 716-483-2344 or visit resourcecenter.org/reelabilities, where visitors can view the movie’s trailer to get a feel for the film.