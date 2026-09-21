United Way Kicks Off 2026 Fundraising Campaign With $1.7 Million Goal

The United Way of Chautauqua County has kicked off its 2026 Fundraising Campaign to raise $1.7 million to fund programs and initiatives impacting children, families and seniors in Chautauqua County.

Volunteers, representatives from local agencies, and United Way staff recently gathered for the kick off aboard the Bemus Point-Stow Ferry. This year’s campaign theme is “United Is The Way.”

This year’s United Way’s 2026 Campaign Co-Chairs are Danielle Patti and David Maternowski.

Last year, United Way programs impacted the lives of local individuals 63,249 times.

The investments made by United Way are focused on four strategic areas of impact: Youth Opportunity, Health Equity, Community Resiliency and Self Sufficiency – meaning donations go to support a range of services from educational opportunities, to health services, to addressing basic needs, teaching financial stability and other programs uplifting the community’s children, families and seniors.

All donations made to United Way remain local here in Chautauqua County.

For more about the 2026 Fundraising Campaign, visit www.UnitedWayCHQ.org or text “UWCHQ” to 91999.

For campaign materials or to schedule a workplace presentation, contact Nick Dean, Communications and Marketing Manager, by calling 716-483-1561 ext. 202 or by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org.