Chautauqua County Has First COVID-19 Related Death Under Age of 40

Chautauqua County health officials have announced the county’s 165th COVID-19 death. The county COVID-19 dashboard lists this person as being under the age of 40, which is the county’s youngest COVID death so far. There were 40 new cases of COVID-19 also reported for Wednesday, September 1st.

There have been 7 deaths and 773 new cases since August 1st.

According to the most recent numbers from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 260 total active cases as of Wednesday and 8 hospitalizations.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 8.9-percent with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10-thousand-117 confirmed cases in the county, with over 96-hundred being listed as recovered.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 53.2-percent of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated.