Chautauqua County Health Dept Reports 4 Hospitalizations Due to COVID for February 27-March 5

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported four hospitalizations due to COVID or COVID complications for the week of February 27 through March 5.

The Health Department is no longer providing weekly case number updates or number of fatalities.

While the New York State COVID-19 Fatalities Tracker states Chautauqua County has had a total of 292 fatalities total for the pandemic, this number varies from the Chautauqua County Health Department’s last reported total for the week of February 20 through 26, where they had the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 as 323.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.9%. The community transmission rate is considered “low” as classified by the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 65.6% of the county’s total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.7% of the total population is now fully vaccinated.