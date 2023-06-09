Chautauqua County Historical Society Celebrates Annual Gala on June 10

The Chautauqua County Historical Society’s annual gala will take place this Saturday, June 10 in Westfield.

The gala features dinner and refreshments from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McClurg Museum, located in Westfield’s Moore Park.

The event will include commemorating the McClurg Mansion‘s 200th anniversary as well recent structural improvements made to the building.

The 140th anniversary of CCHS, which was founded in 1883, will also be highlighted during the gala. The CCHS is one of the oldest historical organizations in western New York.

A formal dedication of the museum’s library as the Nixon Research Library also will be held at the event. The designation honors the long-standing efforts of Samuel F. Nixon and his descendants to collect and preserve significant elements of county history. They were also key to saving the McClurg mansion from demolition and renovating it to be a museum and home of CCHS.

Tickets to the event are $50 and are available by calling CCHS at 716-326-2977 or by email at info@cchs.mcclurg.org.