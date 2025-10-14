Chautauqua County Humane Society Holding Pet Expo Oct. 18

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will hold the first ever Pet Expo at the Northwest Arena this Saturday.

The event will take place from noon until 4:00 p.m. October 18. CCHS Pet Expo ’25 will feature local rescue shelters from across the region, all bringing dogs and cat who are looking for their forever home.

There also will be 4-H, National Equine Institute of Growth Through Healing Inc.; Payge Olson: Local Wildlife Rescuer, TSE Wildlife, and Wild Creatures on hand for visitors to learn more about the work being done to help area wildlife.

Admission is a $10 donation for adults and will include 10 free door prize tickets. Children 10 and under are free. Early online ticket purchasers will receive an extra 10 door prize tickets.

Door prizes include a Buffalo Bills Signed Jersey signed by James Spence which includes an official James Spence Authentication (JSA) hologram and matching Certificate of Authenticity and a Buffalo Bills Fanatics baseball cap; Travel Luggage, and a 2026 Chautauqua Institution package.

In addition to the more than 55 vendors who will be in attendance, there will be activities to participate in including Layla’s Pet Costume Parade. The parade is in memory of Layla Vanhorn, a little pup with a big spirit who was a wonderful and enthusiastic supporter of the animals at the Humane Society. Awards will be presented to participants in several categories.

4-H will provide Rally Obedience Demonstrations and Try-Its.

Animal Face Painting by the JHS Art Club

Canine Good Citizen Tests & Trick Dog Evaluations by CHQ Dogs

Pet Expo ’25 Scavenger Hunt and kids activities by CHQ Play

Layla’s Pet Costume Parade

Nose Work Demonstrations and Try-It’s by Nose Work Connections

Animal Communication & Spirit Readings by Reiki’s Light

Wildlife Shows and Seminars by TSE Wildlife, Wild Creatures, and Payge Olson

Tickets will be available at the door or online at chqhumane.org.