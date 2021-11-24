Chautauqua County Humane Society Holding ‘Season of Hope’ Adoption Drive

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is teaming up with Happy Hounds Hotel and Day Spa for the “Season of Hope” adoption drive. The adoption drive will run Friday, November 26th through Thursday December 23rd.

CCHS Partnership Director Brian Papalia said the society is trying to place one hundred animals in loving homes through adoption or fostering.

Three “Season of Hope” adoption events will be held to give people an opportunity to meet animals. The events are from 10am to 2pm this Friday at Second Chances Thrift Store on Fairmount Avenue; 12pm to 4pm this Saturday and on Saturday, December 18th at the Chautauqua Mall.

Papalia said the Humane Society’s Adoption Center on Strunk Road also has open lobby hours for cat adoptions. People interested in adopting cats may visit from 1 to 5:30pm, Monday through Wednesdays and 11am to 3pm on Saturdays. Dog adoptions continue to be by appointment only.

To view available animals and learn more about the Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Season of Hope Adoption Drive, visit Chqhumane.org.