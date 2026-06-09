Chautauqua County Humane Society Launches Membership Programs

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has launched two memberships programs.

Adults and families can now join the Paws & Hearts Annual Membership Program, while kids and teens under 18 can become part of the new Pet Pals Membership.

Paws & Hearts offers tiered membership levels that provide benefits such as behind-the-scenes access, special recognition, and invitations to unique CCHS events. As part of the inaugural launch, the first 50 individuals who join at the Guardian level ($150) or higher will receive an exclusive invitation, along with a guest, to the first-ever Double Dog Dare: Cats Don’t Care interactive game show on Saturday, August 15th at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Training Center in Lakewood.

Families who join will be entered into drawings for one of three special Humane Society experiences for up to 16 people: a birthday party, a private movie night, or a behind-the-scenes tour.

For younger supporters, the Pet Pals Membership offers a fun, hands-on way to learn about animal care, participate in youth-focused events, and take part in creative service projects that help shelter pets thrive.

All memberships support directly funds medical care, enrichment, and adoption services for animals across the community.

To learn more or become a member, visit www.chqhumane.org or call (716) 665-2209 x213.