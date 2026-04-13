Chautauqua County, Jamestown Receive State Homeland Security Program Funding

Chautauqua County and the City of Jamestown have been awarded funding through the State Homeland Security Program to enhance preparedness and response capabilities.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) manages the funding available through seven targeted federal grant programs.

Chautauqua County has been awarded $121,514 in Bomb Squad Initiative funding. This program helps equip and train the state’s 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The County is also receiving $123,904 from the Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program. This program serves as a resource for 18 regional HazMat Teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance HazMat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update HazMat response plans.

$15,000 in Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program funding is coming to the County to provide local law enforcement agencies with active road patrols aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities.

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $75,000 from the Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program. This funding supports New York State’s tactical teams and provides them with the adequate skills and capabilities to provide a safe and successful response to high-risk incidents including active shooter events and other counterterrorism missions.