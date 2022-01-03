Chautauqua County Legislator to Hold Organizational Meeting, Reappoint Ned Barone as Public Defender

The Chautauqua County Legislature will hold their organizational meeting the afternoon of January 3.

The body will vote to reappoint Ned Barone as Public Defender. The appointment is a 2-year term.

The legislature also will vote to replace Mark Odell on the Legislature with John Penhollow of Sinclairville. Odell had resigned in July after moving out of the district, but his name remained on the ballot. Penhollow was appointed to fill his term.

Other resolutions include the appointment of the chair of the Legislature. Pierre Chagnon has served in that role and is expected to be reappointed. There will be a resolutions to appoint Legislator Tom Harmon as Majority Leader with Lisa Vanstrom appointed as Assistant Majority Leader. Legislator and Democrat Bob Bankoski will be voted on to be Minority Leader with Jamestown Legislator Paul Whitford as Assistant Minority Leader.

The organizational meeting will take place at 4pm in Legislative Chambers in the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.