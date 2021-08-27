Chautauqua County Legislature to Review Proposals Using American Rescue Plan Funds in September

The Chautauqua County Legislature will hold a special workshop in September to discuss proposed projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

County Executive PJ Wendel, while appearing on WRFA’s “Community Matters,” said he’s been meeting weekly with staff to discuss how to allocate the funds.

He said one of the items being considered to be funded is a body scanner and mail scanner for the County Jail, “We’ve had issues with contraband coming into our jails. If we’re able to prevent that with two pieces of equipment totaling about $370,000, would that prevent the death of an inmate in the jail? Certainly. And is that money well spent? Without a doubt.”

Wendel said other investments using American Rescue Plan funds could include digitizing all the county archives and investing in large equipment capital purchases for the Department of Public Facilities, “Such as a long-arm excavator that we would be able to use instead of having to rely on other departments outside of Chautauqua County should we need to clear out the mouth of Silver Creek to prevent flooding or help with some of the problems we have in Barcelona Harbor with excessive material that’s been dumped there after storms.”

Wendel added they do have projects that are infrastructure related they want to fund but they’re waiting to see what the county may receive once the Federal Infrastructure bill is passed. That’s expected to happen in September.

The Legislature’s special workshop will take place at 4:30pm, Wednesday, September 8th in the Legislature Chambers in Mayville. It will be livestreamed on the County’s Facebook page as well.

They’re expected to act in September on a resolution that outlines the projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan.