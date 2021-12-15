Chautauqua County Legislature to Vote on Fee Increases, CARTS Grant, ARP Spending

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote Wednesday night on increasing landfill and transfer station user fees, a $1.5 million grant for CARTS, as well as several amendments for American Rescue Plan funded projects.

The Legislature also will see a local law on their desks in regards to a management salary plan for the Undersheriff, Captain, Warden, and Corrections Lieutenant. The plan raises salaries for those positions.

Inflation related costs are stated in the resolution as the reason for the fee increases at the landfill and transfer stations. If the resolution is approved, the new fees would go into effect January 1st.

The legislature also will act on accepting a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Transportation for the CARTS program. The monies will be used for rebranding, hybrid trolleys, technology upgrades, and consultant routes. There is no local match required under the grant.

A number of resolutions also will be considered that adjust the amount of American Rescue Plan funds needed for a variety of projects. These include Emergency Services Department projects such as purchasing a new fly car and ambulance, a dive boat, do office upgrades, paving projects, and communications projects. The original cost of those projects increased by $601,500 for a total of $1.35 million dollars.

The County Legislature meets at 6:30pm tonight in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. The meeting will be streamed on Chautauqua County Government’s Facebook page as well.