Chautauqua County Legislature to Vote on Reapportionment Maps, New District 10 Legislator

The Chautauqua County Legislature will vote on two proposals for reapportionment at its monthly meeting tonight.

On the agenda are a local law setting new legislative districts at 17, which is a decrease from the current 19 district map. The other local law redraws district lines at the current 19 districts.

Two resolutions proposed by Fredonia Legislator Susan Parker will still be on the agenda that call for a public referendum on the reapportionment maps. If approved, that would send the map to voters to vote yes or no on in November. The two resolutions failed in the Administrative Services committee.

The Legislature also will vote on appointing Jamie Gustafson to lead Legislative District 10. She would replace Ken Lawton, who is moving out of the district. District 10 represents the southwest side of Jamestown, the Village of Lakewood and part of the Town of Busti. Chairman Pierre Chagnon will honor Legislator Lawton with a commendation at the beginning of the meeting.

The Legislature will also vote on a local law to create a Chautauqua County Landfill Commission.

The commission would advise the County Executive and Legislature on matters relating to the construction, renovation, operation, or discontinuation of any solid waste disposal and solid waste related facility.

The proposed commission would have seven members appointed by the County Executive including two County Legislators as well as representatives of the government of the Town of Ellery, a large municipal customer, a large private customer, a waste hauler, and a representative of a community hosting a County transfer station.

The Chautauqua County Legislature meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Public hearings on the reapportionment maps, creation of the Landfill Commission, the amendment of the County’s Self-Insurance Plan, and on the creation of a Public Information Officer’s position will take place at 6:35 p.m.

The meeting takes place in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building and is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County Government’s Facebook page.