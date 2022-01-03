WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Is Looking for Foster Parents

Chautauqua County is looking for foster parents.

The County Department of Health and Human Services is holding a Foster Parent Open House from 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 13. The sessions will take place virtually over Zoom.

Those who enjoy working with children and would like to help families in our community are asked to consider attending the event. Attendees will learn about the various foster care and adoption programs and meet the Home Finding Team. This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

If you are interested in more information regarding the programs and would like to register for one of these virtual events, please email Sara Johnson at johnsons@chqgov.com. You can also visit www.chqhhs.com.

