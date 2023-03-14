Chautauqua County Officials Meet with U.S. Senator Schumer in Washington

Chautauqua County officials recently met with U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer in Washington DC to discuss needs of the county.

County Executive PJ Wendel, County Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise; and County Watershed Coordinator Dave McCoy went over ongoing community, business and infrastructure needs.

Schumer said in a statement, “Whether it is securing millions for our local and county governments in the American Rescue Plan or delivering critical investment to keep our waters clean, airports humming and harbors bustling, I always have the people of Chautauqua County at the top of my mind – and will always fight to make sure their voices are heard in Washington. I am eager to continue to work closely with the County Executive Wendel and leaders across Chautauqua to continue to deliver federal investment that will help breathe new life into our downtowns, energize our rural areas and farms, and preserve Chautauqua County’s natural beauty for generations to come.”