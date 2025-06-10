Chautauqua County Overland Trails Revitalization Project Receives $35,000 Grant

A Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant will to go toward upgrades on Eastside Overland Trail near Boutwell Hill State Forest.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) secured a $35,000 grant to help fund Phase V of the Chautauqua County Overland Trails Revitalization Project. Phase V renovation work includes trail construction, trail improvements, and trail reroutes in Boutwell Hill State Forest in Cherry Creek, along Chautauqua County’s Earl Cardot Eastside Overland Trail.

CCPEG is collaborating with the Chautauqua County Parks Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to plan and to organize the best way to approach Phase V. The collaboration is also being used to apply for additional funding to help ensure all aspects of the Phase V project can be completed.

If all funding is secured, the trail improvements and construction work will be done by experienced mechanized trail-builders from Trail Construction Associates (TCA), based in Chautauqua County.

CCPEG Trail Coordinator Jacob Bodway said Phase V will update the Eastside Overland Trail to meet modern standards of trail sustainability and accessibility, saying, “We will be rerouting chronic wet areas and improving sections of trail that have poor drainage and erosion issues. These improvements will benefit hikers and bikers of all skill levels and help keep the trail dry during the winter months for cross country skiing. Even better, this project dovetails with the recent improvements to the ‘Homestead Loop’ in Boutwell Hill State Forest.”

He added that additional funding for Phase V has been applied for, with award announcements for all pending grants expected by mid to late summer. Once all funding is secured, the work is expected to begin by the end of summer or early fall.