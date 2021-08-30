Chautauqua County Passes 10,000 Positive Cases for COVID-19

Chautauqua County passed 10,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There was one death and 119 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th. This bring the total number of deaths to 163 in Chautauqua County and 663 new cases since August 1st.
According to the most recent numbers from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 257 total active cases as of Sunday and 8 hospitalizations.
The 7-day average positivity rate is up over a percent from Thursday to 9.2-percent with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 10,007 confirmed cases in the county, with 9,587 being listed as recovered.
Comments
Myia Rose says
Hopefully schools will protect our children and do remote learning, because once schools open regardless of being vaccinated or not, it will be like a wild fire that will grow bigger by the week. Parent’s need options to let there kids stay home and be safe or take the risk and send them to school knowing this Delta variant is worse then the 1st. Kids are dying, herd immunity is NOT working and the president and government are doing nothing. Parent’s need to take a stand enough is enough. Down south school’s are closing 1st week with thousands infected & spreading the virus. Now there’s a new mutation more deadlier than delta, it’s only a Matter of time before it hits the U.S. even the vaccinated will no longer be safe.