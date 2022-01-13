Chautauqua County Receives $2 Million Healthy Homes Grant

Chautauqua County is receiving a $2 million grant to help protect low-income families from health and safety hazards in homes.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and City of Jamestown partnered on on the grant with the County administering the grant and the city being the project manager.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the funding is through HUD‘s Healthy Homes Production Grant Program which will help grantees identify health and safety hazards in low-income families’ homes, “It’ll complement the County’s already existing lead program and funding that they have and we also have lead funding, so it’s meant to work with all of our different housing initiatives. So for Healthy Housing, it’ll address all of the different components that make a home healthy so, air quality, pests, it could address radon, and it could address a number of different things.”

80 units are proposed to be helped through the grant program in Chautauqua County.