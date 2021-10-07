Chautauqua County Releases Weekly COVID-19 Report for 9/26-10/2

Chautauqua County has released its first weekly report of COVID-19 cases. The report is only for Sunday, September 26th through Saturday, October 2nd. Four deaths and 579 new cases were reported for that time period. 212 of those cases were located in Jamestown.

There are 354 active cases and 34 people hospitalized.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 7-percent with a CDC level of community transmission of High.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,179 confirmed cases in the county, with 11,583 being listed as recovered. 189 people have died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

The new reporting shows the weekly counts of new cases has increased every week in Chautauqua County since August 21st, when there were just 113 new cases that week.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 56.2-percent of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

County officials say they made the change from a daily report to weekly due to other counties in the state already moving to that system. The next weekly report will be Wednesday, October 13th.

Those interested in tracking daily case counts can visit New York State’s tracking page at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/