Chautauqua County See Lowest Number of Active COVID-19 Cases Since Early December

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death for the days covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In addition, the total number of Active Cases as of Monday, Feb. 15, was 186. That’s the first time the active case count has been below 200 since Dec. 2, 2020.

The information was announced Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which now reports a total of 135 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were also 27 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported as of Monday, the same total that was reported for last Thursday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.0%, 1.2% lower than Thursday’s rate.

As for vaccinations, health officials say nearly 9% of the county’s total population has now received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while nearly 4.5% have received both doses.

As of Monday, there have been 7,313 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,992 now listed as recovered.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.71 percent, the lowest since November 28.

The governor also said that New York’s health care distribution sites have received nearly 2.2 million first doses of vaccinations and already administered 92 percent of them.