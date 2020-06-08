Chautauqua County Sees 100th COVID-19 Case Over Weekend, Active Cases at 16

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has now had over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with the 100th and 101st cases being reported over the weekend.

On Saturday the County Health Department announced two new cases had pushed the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began over the century mark, although most of them have since recovered. There were no new cases reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were a total 16 active cases and a total of 246 people under quarantine/isolation orders.

Health official also say that currently no one in any Chautauqua County hospital currently has COVID-19 and a total of 79 cases are now counted as recovered. There’s also been a total of six COVID-19 related deaths, the two most recent being reported last Thursday.

In addition, over 5200 tests have also come back negative since the start of the pandemic.